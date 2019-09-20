UEFA bans Ante Rebic for 5 European games for foul, insults

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Ante Rebic for five European club games, a suspension which the Croatia forward will carry forward to his new club AC Milan.

UEFA said Friday its disciplinary panel found Rebic guilty of “serious rough play and insulting a match official” in a Europa League game for Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

Days later, Rebic moved on a two-year loan deal to Milan, which previously agreed with UEFA to take a one-season Europa League suspension for breaking financial monitoring rules.

The UEFA ban on Rebic stays active until the club he’s playing for enters a European club competition.

Rebic was shown a red card — which can result in a three-game ban — for challenging Strasbourg’s goalkeeper with a raised boot in a Europa League playoff on Aug. 29.

UEFA said Eintracht sporting director Bruno Hübner also was banned for two games for “abusive language at a match official.”

UEFA punished Eintracht for fans throwing objects by ordering part of the stadium closed when the German club hosts Standard Liege on Oct. 24. Eintracht also was fined 44,000 euros ($48,500).

In other disciplinary rulings Friday, UEFA fined Champions League club Red Star Belgrade 72,000 euros ($79,000) for various incidents, including crowd disorder at a playoff game against Young Boys last month.

Royal Antwerp, which was eliminated in the Europa League playoffs, was fined 46,250 euros ($51,000) and ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium for its next UEFA competition game.

UEFA charged the Belgian club for fans showing an offensive banner, disturbances and other crowd control issues.