The Latest: Rapinoe wins FIFA player of the year award

<p> Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp arrives to attend the Best FIFA soccer awards, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is up against five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the FIFA best player award and United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women's award. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) </p>

MILAN (AP) — The Latest on FIFA Best awards at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

United States forward Megan Rapinoe beat World Cup-winning teammate Alex Morgan to the FIFA women’s player of the year award.

Rapinoe scored six goals to help the U.S. win the women’s World Cup, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

The other finalist for the award was England forward Lucy Bronze.