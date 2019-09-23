The Latest: Rapinoe wins FIFA player of the year award
MILAN (AP) — The Latest on FIFA Best awards at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala (all times local):
10:05 p.m.
United States forward Megan Rapinoe beat World Cup-winning teammate Alex Morgan to the FIFA women’s player of the year award.
Rapinoe scored six goals to help the U.S. win the women’s World Cup, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
The other finalist for the award was England forward Lucy Bronze.
