The Latest: Luiz moves across London from Chelsea to Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in the English Premier League (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

David Luiz has left Chelsea for the second time, moving across London to Arsenal.

The unexpected transfer emerged in the final two days of the Premier League’s summer transfer window and was announced after the trading period closed on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Luiz had signed a new two-season contract in May with Chelsea, which the center back rejoined from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

But the Brazilian has left Stamford Bridge before playing a competitive match under new manager Frank Lampard.

Luiz played under Arsenal manager Unai Emery at PSG.