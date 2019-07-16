St. Louis, Charlotte expansion hopefuls meet with MLS brass

NEW YORK (AP) — The ownership group hoping to land a Major League Soccer expansion franchise for St. Louis has made a formal presentation to league officials.

Representatives from an expansion bid in Charlotte backed by billionaire David Tepper also met with officials Monday in New York to provide an update, the league says.

Groups from Sacramento and Las Vegas also are competing for three likely expansion franchises in MLS, which plans to grow to 30 teams.

The league currently has 24 teams. Inter Miami and Nashville begin play next season, and Austin arrives in 2021.

The Sacramento group, backed by billionaire Ron Burkle, also will meet with the league soon.

Representatives from every potential expansion ownership group will attend the league’s All-Star week in Orlando this month.