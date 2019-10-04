Spain striker Moreno could make debut against Norway, Sweden

MADRID (AP) — Gerard Moreno will have a chance to make his international debut when Spain plays at Norway and Sweden in upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Spain coach Robert Moreno included the 27-year-old Villarreal striker in his squad on Friday. Gerard Moreno has made an excellent start to the Spanish league season, scoring six goals in seven matches.

Atlético Madrid strikers Álvaro Morata and Diego Costa were both left off the squad. Moreno will join Rodrigo Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal in attack.

Morata was left at home despite having recovered from a knee injury that had sidelined him for three matches with Atlético.

Paco Alcácer is unavailable because of an Achilles’ tendon problem. He had scored twice in limited minutes at the end of Spain’s last match, a 4-0 victory over the Faeroe Islands.

Moreno also called up 22-year-old defenders Sergio Reguilón and Pau Torres for the first time. Reguilón could start at left back with Jordi Alba and José Gaya injured.

Raúl Albiol, a 34-year-old veteran with 52 international appearances, has also returned after a one-year absence. He is the fourth player from Villarreal on the squad, along with Santi Cazorla.

Spain plays Norway in Oslo on Oct. 12, and three days later visits Sweden in Solna.

Spain leads Group F with 18 points after winning all six of its matches. Sweden is second with 11 points. Norway is in fourth place behind Romania with nine.