Southampton beats Palace 2-0, climbs into top half of EPL

LONDON (AP) — Southampton continued its revival with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace that lifted the visitors into the top half of the Premier League on Tuesday.

Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong scored long-range goals in the first half as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team made it six wins from its last eight games in all competitions and moved further clear of relegation trouble.

Palace’s five-match unbeaten run in the league came to an end in disappointing fashion with Roy Hodgson’s men unable to cope with the energy or movement of their opponents at Selhurst Park.

Article continues below ...

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha might have been fortunate to escape punishment after the halftime whistle when he appeared to poke James Ward-Prowse in the eye. After a VAR check, it was deemed the action was not violent conduct.

Southampton is in ninth place, eight points above the bottom three.