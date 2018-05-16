South African club relegated after using ineligible player

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) A South African soccer club has been relegated after losing points for fielding a player who had already played for two other clubs in the same season.

Ajax Cape Town, which is linked to famous Dutch club Ajax, was found guilty of playing Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro in three games. Ndoro had already played for league rival Orlando Pirates and for Saudi Arabian club al-Faisaly in the 2017-18 season.

FIFA doesn’t allow players to represent more than two clubs in the same season.

A South African Football Association tribunal ruled that Ajax Cape Town must forfeit the three games Ndoro appeared in as 3-0 losses, meaning it dropped to the bottom of the league standings and was automatically relegated.

Ajax Cape Town was also fined $27,000.