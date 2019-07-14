Savarino scores twice, Real Salt Lake routs Union 4-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jefferson Savarino had two goals and an assist to help Real Salt Lake beat the Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday night.

In the 23rd minute, Savarino ran behind Aaron Herrera’s long ball, trapped it forward to where he could get it first and finished with a left-footed shot. In the 71st, Kyle Beckerman found Savarino open 25 yards from goal and Savarino sent home a one-hopper to double the lead.

Savarino pounced on a defensive miscue in the 81st minute and back-heal flicked to Albert Rusnák, who punched it in to make it 3-0 for Real Salt Lake (9-9-2).

Article continues below ...

Damir Kreilach finished from close range to cap the scoring in the 89th minute. RSL has won three of its last four.

The Union dropped to 10-6-6.