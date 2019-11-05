Salzburg teenager Haaland scores again in 1-1 draw at Napoli

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli missed a chance to book its place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Salzburg on Tuesday.

Teenager Erling Haaland put Salzburg ahead from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Kalidou Koulibaly had tripped Hee-Chang Hwang.

It was the 19-year-old Norwegian’s 23rd goal in 17 competitive matches this season, including seven in four Champions League matches.

Hirving Lozano scored his first home goal for Napoli to level the game shortly before halftime, while the Italian side also hit the woodwork twice.

Napoli slipped to second in Group E, a point behind Liverpool which beat Genk 2-1.

Salzburg remained four points behind Napoli, with two matches remaining.

Napoli could have become the first side to qualify for the knockout stages if it beat Salzburg and Genk failed to win at defending champion Liverpool.