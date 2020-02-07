Roma beaten 3-2 by Bologna as crisis deepens

ROME (AP) — Musa Barrow scored twice to help Bologna win at Roma 3-2 in Serie A on Friday as the Giallorossi’s crisis worsened.

Bologna moved up to sixth, one place below Roma, following a third successive win.

Roma was booed off the pitch. The Giallorossi have won only one of their past six league matches, losing four of them.

Roma was looking to bounce back from losing to Sassuolo 4-2 but gifted the opener to Bologna in the 16th minute as Chris Smalling inexplicably left Barrow’s cross, allowing Riccardo Orsolini to tap in at the far post.

Roma leveled in the 22nd when Bologna defender Stefano Denswil bundled Aleksandar Kolarov’s cross into his own net, but Barrow restored the visitors’ lead just four minutes later as his effort was deflected into the top corner.

It was Barrow’s first start since joining on loan from Atalanta and he doubled his tally six minutes into the second half when he raced from the halfway line before curling into the bottom right corner.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed in Bruno Peres’ cross to halve the deficit but Roma’s chance of leveling diminished 10 minutes from time when Bryan Cristante was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Orsolini.