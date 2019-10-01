Red Star Belgrade rallies to beat Olympiakos 3-1

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Red Star Belgrade recovered to beat Olympiakos 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday after the Greeks went down to 10 men in the second half.

Dominant at first, Olympiakos took the lead through Ruben Semedo in the 37th when the Portuguese midfielder flicked in a free kick from Giorgos Masouras, in an awkward maneuver that caught goalkeeper Milan Borjan off guard.

Yassine Benzia was sent off with a second booking in the 58th, forcing Olympiakos onto the defensive.

Substitute Milos Vulic punished a poor clearance to level with a powerful shot in the 62nd minute. The Greeks looked poised to steal the win with late counterattacks but a shot on target by Mohamed Camara was blocked by Borjan and moments later Yassine Meriah sent the ball wide at close range.

Rad Star prevailed in the Group B match after captain Marko Marin set up two goals with corner kicks in the final five minutes. Nemanja Milunovic and Richmond Boakye got on the scoresheet with headers to delight fans at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Red Star midfielder Jose Alberto Canas said a change in tactics and Benzia’s sending off turned the game.

“We changed in the second half and played higher up. After the red card, it went really well for us,” he said. “Three points in the Champions League — that’s what’s important.”

Olympiakos veteran Vasilis Torosidis argued with French referee Benoit Bastien after the sending off but later made no comment on the decision.

“Everything was going well for us up until that point,” he said.

“It is hard to play away from home with a man missing in the Champions League, but we can’t make excuses.”