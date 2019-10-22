Real Salt Lake visits the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference semifinals

Real Salt Lake (16-13-5, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (16-10-8, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Sounders are 10-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 13-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

Real Salt Lake is 10-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake ranks second in the Western Conference allowing just 42 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raul Ruidiaz leads Seattle with 11 goals. Morris has six goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Kyle Beckerman leads Real Salt Lake with four assists. Damir Kreilach has three goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 5-4-1, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Nouhou Tolo, Will Bruin (injured), Xavier Arreaga.

Real Salt Lake: Nick Besler (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).