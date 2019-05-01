Ramsey appears to have played final game for Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Aaron Ramsey appears to have played his last game for Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Ramsey, who is currently out with a hamstring injury, would not be fit in time to play in the Europa League final on May 29 — should the English team reach that far.

That final would be Arsenal’s last game of the season, with the Premier League finishing on May 12.

Arsenal plays Valencia in the semifinals. The first leg is on Thursday.

Ramsey, who joined Arsenal in 2008, is moving to Juventus on a free transfer this offseason.