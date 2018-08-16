PSG signs defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain signed defender Thilo Kehrer on Thursday from German club Schalke to a five-year contract.

PSG gave no financial details but Kehrer reportedly cost 37 million euros ($42 million).

The 21-year-old German helped Schalke finish second in the Bundesliga last season. He also helped Germany’s under-21 team win last year’s European Championship.

Kehrer is seen as an eventual replacement for 33-year-old central defender Thiago Silva, who has been with PSG since 2012.

He will be working under German coach Thomas Tuchel, who is bringing more young players into the team.

“I am going to meet some extraordinary teammates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years,” Kehrer said.

NDOYE RETURNS

Cheikh Ndoye has returned to former club Angers on loan from second-division English team Birmingham.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has made 27 international appearances for Senegal, joined Birmingham last year on a three-year deal.

He played 40 games last season, but with Birmingham reportedly under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, he was loaned out.

Ndoye captained Angers from 2015-17.

Last weekend, Angers opened its first-division campaign with a 4-3 loss to Nimes at home.

LABORDE JOINS MONTPELLIER

Montpellier signed versatile forward Gaetan Laborde from league rival Bordeaux.

The 24-year-old Laborde can play as a central striker, in a supporting role behind the striker, or on both flanks.

He was out of favor with Bordeaux coach Gus Poyet last season.