Portland visits Sporting Kansas City following Ebobisse’s 2-goal game

Portland Timbers (13-13-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (10-15-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremy Ebobisse leads Portland into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after scoring two goals against New England.

Sporting Kansas City is 6-11-3 in conference matchups. Sporting Kansas City is eighth in the MLS drawing 178 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The Timbers are 8-8-4 in conference play. Portland is 4-1-2 when it records a pair of goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City with 12 goals. Erik Hurtado has two goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Diego Valeri has eight goals and eight assists for Portland. Ebobisse has four goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-6-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Portland: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, six shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Andreu Fontas (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured), Benny Feilhaber (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andres Flores (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).