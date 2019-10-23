Philadelphia Union visit Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference semifinals

Philadelphia Union (16-11-7, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta United FC (18-12-4, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union visit Atlanta United FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Atlanta United FC is 11-8-4 against conference opponents. Atlanta United FC is 6-1-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The Union are 13-7-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia is 7-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has 27 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Julian Gressel has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Kacper Przybylko leads Philadelphia with 15 goals. Alejandro Bedoya has two goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Michael Parkhurst (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

Philadelphia: Kacper Przybylko (injured).