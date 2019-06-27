Mane’s Senegal loses to Algeria at African Cup

Sadio Mane and Senegal were left beaten — and a bit bruised — by Algeria at the African Cup of Nations as one of the title favorites had a setback on Thursday.

Algeria won 1-0 thanks to Youcef Belaili’s goal early in the second half of the Group C game in Cairo. That put Algeria through to the last 16 with two wins from two games and left Senegal, the top-ranked team in Africa, with work to do.

Algeria’s physical style knocked Senegal off its stride. The Algerians dished out foul after foul.

Mane deserved a penalty for Senegal in the 72nd minute when he was hacked down by two defenders. Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe didn’t award it despite Amir Bensebaini and Adlane Guedioura both fouling Mane. The incident happened right in front of the ref.

Mane dragged himself to his feet and just looked at Sikazwe.

Senegal plays Kenya in what’s now become a must-win last group game for the West Africans, who have never won the African Cup. The closest Senegal has come was losing the final in 2002.

Senegal has played at 15 editions of the tournament without winning the top prize and many thought this might finally be the year.

Senegal beat Tanzania 2-0 in its opening game and started well against Algeria, with Mane racing down the left wing and sending in a dangerous cross in the second minute.

But Mane was locked out by Algeria’s defense after that and, apart from the penalty incident, his most meaningful contribution was heading just over the crossbar from a corner in the final act of the game.

The game was billed as a battle between two Premier League players, Liverpool’s Mane and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City. Neither was prominent in temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in the Egyptian capital.

Belaili took his chance clinically in the 49th minute for the only goal. Sofiane Feghouli raced to the byline and cut a cross back to the top of the penalty area. Belaili took one touch to control the ball and hit a right-footed shot into the net through a group of defenders. Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stood unmoved.

Senegal’s best chance of equalizing came with 10 minutes to go when Youssouf Sabaly’s powerful long-range shot was blocked by Algeria keeper Rais M’Bolhi. The rebound fell to Mbaye Diagne, whose header dribbled wide with the goal at his mercy.

Madagascar beat Burundi 1-0 in the day’s first game in Group B, putting tournament debutant Madagascar on the brink of qualifying for the last 16.

The newcomer needs a draw against Nigeria to go through, or for Guinea to fail to beat Burundi.