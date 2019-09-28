Liverpool, Spurs win after goalkeeper mistakes

One embarrassing mistake from a goalkeeper gifted Liverpool its latest Premier League win. Another didn’t end up costing Tottenham.

Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson let a shot from the edge of the area from Georginio Wijnaldum slip through his arms and then his legs, handing Liverpool a 1-0 victory that didn’t come as easily as might have been expected.

That’s seven straight wins to open the campaign for Liverpool, and 16 in a row in the league stretching back to March.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris‘ error might have been even worse. The France captain collected the ball near his goal-line, dithered and tried to beat Southampton striker Danny Ings with a deft turn.

Ings dispossessed Lloris and the ball rolled into the net, yet Tottenham hit back through Harry Kane to secure a 2-1 win. Spurs played around an hour with 10 men after right back Serge Aurier was sent off for two yellow cards.

Chelsea finally kept a clean sheet under new manager Frank Lampard and claimed a 2-0 win over Brighton. There were also 2-0 wins for Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, along with 2-2 draws between Aston Villa and Burnley, and Bournemouth and West Ham.

Manchester City visits Everton in the late game, needing a win to trim the gap to Liverpool back to five points.