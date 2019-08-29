Lewandowski extends Bayern contract for 2 years to 2023

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has extended his contract with the German club for another two years through June 2023.

The 31-year-old Lewandowski says “Bayern has become my sporting home. On top of that, as a family we feel very comfortable here. I’m convinced that we will achieve a lot in the coming years.”

Lewandowski, who joined Bayern from league rival Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has started the season with five goals in two Bundesliga games, making him the only Bayern player to have scored in the league so far.

The Poland striker has 133 goals in 161 Bundesliga games for Bayern, as well as 24 in the German Cup and 36 in the Champions League. He has won the league in each of his five seasons at the club, as well as the cup in 2016 and 2019.

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top-scoring foreign player with 207 goals for Bayern and Dortmund.