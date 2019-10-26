Leganés beats Mallorca 1-0 for 1st Spanish league win

MADRID (AP) — Leganés ended its winless streak in the Spanish league by defeating Mallorca 1-0 on Saturday.

Dutch forward Martin Braithwaite scored a first-half winner to give Leganés its first win of the season and lift the southern Madrid club out of last place. It has five points from 10 matches, tied with Espanyol, which visits Levante on Sunday.

The victory came on the debut of interim coach Luis Cembranos, who replaced Mauricio Pellegrino this week.

Leganés had lost seven of its first nine matches under Pellegrino, drawing twice.

Back in the first division after a six-year absence, Mallorca was coming off two straight victories, including against Real Madrid at home last weekend.

Later on Saturday, Atlético Madrid gets a chance to move level with leader Barcelona when its hosts midtable Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid won’t play this weekend after their clásico was postponed until December because of a separatist rally in the Catalan capital.

Villarreal moved to third place with a 4-1 rout of Alavés on Friday.