Late Morata goal gives Atlético 1-0 win over Leverkusen

MADRID (AP) — Álvaro Morata came off the bench to score a late winner and give Atlético Madrid a 1-0 home victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The striker scored with a header from close range after a well-placed cross by left back Renan Lodi in the 78th minute, giving Atlético a three-point lead in Group D.

Juventus can join the Spanish club at the top of the group if it beats Lokomotiv Moscow at home later Tuesday.

Lokomotiv is one point behind Juventus and four behind Atlético.

Last-place Leverkusen has zero points after three straight losses.