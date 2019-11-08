Kroos returns to Germany squad for Euro 2020 qualifying

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Toni Kroos leads a group of Germany players returning from injury ahead of next week’s European Championship qualifying matches.

The Real Madrid midfielder is in line to make his 95th international appearance after a muscle tear ruled him out of the friendly draw with Argentina and qualifying win over Estonia in September.

Also back from injury are Matthias Ginter, Leon Goretzka, Jonas Hector and Nico Schulz.

Germany is second in Group C. It plays Belarus on Nov. 16 and third-place Northern Ireland three days later.

Avoiding defeat against Northern Ireland should be enough for Germany to take one of the two qualifying spots.

Emre Can was also selected even though he is suspended for the Belarus game because of a red card against Estonia.