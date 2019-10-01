Kevin De Bruyne injured, will miss Champions League game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is injured again.

City says the Belgium international sustained a groin injury in the 3-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and will miss the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb later Tuesday.

The English champions say “the extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club’s medical staff.”

De Bruyne, who has set up eight goals in seven games in the league this season, missed the majority of last season because of a variety of injuries.