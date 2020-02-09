Inter fights back from 2-0 down to beat Milan 4-2 in derby

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan fought back from two goals down to beat AC Milan 4-2 and move level with Juventus at the top of the Italian league after an extraordinary derby match on Sunday.

It was a pulsating match at San Siro. Zlatan Ibrahimović scored one and set up another for Ante Rebic to give Milan a 2-0 lead at halftime but Inter was level less than 10 minutes after the break following goals from Marcelo Brozović and Matías Vecino.

Stefan de Vrij completed the comeback in the 70th minute and Romelu Lukaku sealed the result in stoppage time. Inter and Juventus, which fell to a shock defeat at Hellas Verona on Saturday, are a point ahead of Lazio after the capital side won 1-0 at Parma.

Inter was without captain Samir Handanović, after the goalkeeper fractured a finger, and Daniele Padelli again deputized between the posts, for only his second Serie A appearance since August 2016.

The Inter goalkeeper was at fault for Milan’s opening goal, in the 40th minute. Ibrahimović knocked down a cross and Padelli could only flap at it, allowing Rebic to prod into an empty net.

Ibrahimović got on the scoresheet himself on the stroke of halftime, nodding in at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

However, Inter reduced the deficit six minutes into the second half when Brozović volleyed into the bottom left corner from just outside the area.

And it was level three minutes later as Alexis Sánchez rolled the ball across the area for Vecino to slot home from close range.

Vrij headed in a corner to put Inter ahead for the first time.

Christian Eriksen almost scored his first goal for Inter since joining from Tottenham last month but his 30-yard free kick came off the frame of the goal.

Ibrahimović also hit the post with a header late on before Lukaku headed in at the other end.

Lukaku celebrated by taking off his shirt and putting it on the corner flag which he then raised above his head to the raucous cheers of the Inter fans.

CLUB RECORD

It is the first time in Lazio’s history that it has gone 18 rounds unbeaten.

Lazio scored the only goal of the game at Parma four minutes before halftime. Luis Alberto floated in a cross from the right and it was nodded on for Felipe Caicedo to tap in from close range.

OTHER MATCHES

Napoli remained 11th after losing 3-2 at home to relegation-threatened Lecce.

Lecce is 17th, three points above the drop zone after 18th-place Genoa beat Cagliari 1-0.

Brescia drew 1-1 with Udinese and bottom club Spal lost 2-1 at home to Sassuolo.