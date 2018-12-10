Iceland coach Hallgrimsson hired by Qatari soccer club

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iceland’s coach at the World Cup has been hired by Qatari soccer club Al-Arabi.

The club announced the move in a video on its Twitter account , saying part-time dentist Heimir Hallgrimsson will attend a news conference Tuesday.

It’s the first coaching job outside Iceland for the 51-year-old Hallgrimsson, who left the national team after its group-stage elimination in Russia.

Hallgrimsson was co-coach of Iceland alongside Lars Lagerback for the team’s run to the 2016 European Championship quarterfinals. He then guided the team alone as it became the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup.

Al-Arabi, which last won the Qatari league title in 1997, has been previously coached by former Chelsea teammates Gianfranco Zola and Dan Petrescu.