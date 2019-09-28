Houston plays Real Salt Lake, looks to break road skid

Houston Dynamo (11-17-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (14-13-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to Real Salt Lake aiming to stop a six-game road slide.

Real Salt Lake is 7-10-3 in Western Conference games. Real Salt Lake is 3-6-3 when it scores a single goal.

The Dynamo are 5-11-4 in conference games. Houston is 4-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Rusnak has 10 goals and two assists for Real Salt Lake. Corey Baird has three goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Mauro Manotas leads Houston with 13 goals. Christian Ramirez has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Nick Besler (injured), Luke Mulholland (injured), Douglas Martinez (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

Houston: Juan Cabezas (injured), A.J. DeLaGarza (injured).