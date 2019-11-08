Hoffenheim up to 2nd with last-gasp win at Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim recovered from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win over Cologne in the 98th minute and move up to second in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Cologne led through Jhon Cordoba’s first league goal for the club in the 34th but Hoffenheim’s decision to bring on Sargis Adamyan at halftime changed the game.

The Armenia forward scored with his first touch three minutes later, volleying the ball into the net off a lobbed pass from Sebastian Rudy.

Adamyan won a penalty deep in stoppage time when he was fouled by Dominick Drexler, and Jürgen Locadia scored from the resulting spot-kick.

Hoffenheim’s sixth straight win in all competitions lifts it to second, two points off leader Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne is 17th and in the relegation zone.