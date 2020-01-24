Haaland record start in Bundesliga with 5 goals from 6 shots

BERLIN (AP) — Only one of his six shots hasn’t ended in a goal.

Erling Haaland continued the remarkable start to his Borussia Dortmund career with two more goals in a 5-1 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday. The 19-year-old Norwegian became the first player to score five goals in his first two Bundesliga games.

Haaland needed just 57 minutes to manage the feat over two substitute appearances after scoring a hat trick on his debut in Augsburg the previous Saturday.

“It’s a real pity that he’s already letting up. Three goals, now two goals – I hope that it’s not just one goal in the next game,” Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki joked.

Haaland, who joined from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg during the winter break, has spent 59 minutes in total on the pitch, meaning he is averaging a goal every 12 minutes.

He came on in the 65th minute for his debut at home and scored from close range in the 77th, shooting in the rebound after Timo Horn saved from Raphael Guerreiro.

Axel Witsel sent Haaland through for his second in the 87th. The tall striker took the ball past the outrushing Horn before sweeping it inside the far post from a difficult angle.

“Of course it’s wonderful for him. There are worse debuts. That’s why we signed him,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said.

Guerreiro got the home side off to a flying start in the first minute. Reus took a long ball from Mats Hummels, played it to the right for Jadon Sancho, who crossed for Guerreiro to score.

Dortmund was awarded a penalty 10 minutes later after Sebastiaan Bornauw brought down Achraf Hakimi, but a VAR review found it was outside the area. Reus tested Timo Horn from the free kick.

Hummels struck the crossbar with a header, and Reus scored in the 29th after another long ball from Hummels, though the goal was flagged off initially for offside. VAR showed the Dortmund winger was just on before his one touch played the ball through Horn’s legs.

Sancho made it 3-0 minutes after the break, beating Horn at his near post after eluding two defenders.

Mark Uth pulled one back in the 65th, but there was applause from the Dortmund fans in anticipation of Haaland’s entrance just afterward.