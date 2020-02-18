Haaland nets 2 to give Dortmund 2-1 win over PSG in CL

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 meeting on Tuesday in the Norwegian striker’s first European game for his new club.

Haaland stabbed in a rebound in the 69th minute to give Dortmund the lead before Neymar leveled the score for PSG in the 75th. But Haaland netted again just two minutes later when American teenager Gio Reyna fed him the ball on a quick counterattack and the striker fired a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

PSG now needs a win in the second leg on March 11 to avoid being eliminated in the last 16 for four years in a row.

The 19-year-old Haaland has 11 goals in seven games in all competitions since joining Dortmund, and 10 from seven in the Champions League for Dortmund and former club Salzburg.

Despite both teams’ attacking power and sometimes-fragile defenses, the first half was a cagey affair. That matched the plan from Dortmund’s coach Lucien Favre, who said Monday he’d welcome “beautiful defending.”

The game burst into life when Haaland knocked in a fortunate rebound from Raphael Guerreiro’s blocked shot. The hitherto quiet Neymar, in his first game back from a rib injury, finished off a low cross from Kylian Mbappe six minutes later.

If Haaland’s first goal was instinct, his second was all about technique and power, blasted in from outside the box on the run. It was assisted by Reyna, the 17-year-old who became the youngest American player in Champions League history by coming off the bench in the 67th.