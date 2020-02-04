Frankfurt knocks Leipzig out of German Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Filip Kostic scored twice Wednesday as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Leipzig for the second time in 11 days to claim a place in the German Cup quarterfinals.

Leipzig started with top scorer Timo Werner on the bench, and Frankfurt took the lead in the 17th minute when Andre Silva converted a penalty after Marcel Halstenberg handled the ball.

Kostic made it 2-0 for Frankfurt early in the second half after a poor pass in defense by Leipzig.

New signing Dani Olmo scored his first goal for Leipzig in the 68th, but the visitors couldn’t draw level even after bringing Werner on as a substitute. Kostic added another goal deep in stoppage time on the counterattack.

Leipzig has failed to win its last three games and lost first place in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich on Saturday. The catalyst for the run of poor form was a 2-0 loss to Frankfurt on Jan. 25.

Also Wednesday, Fortuna Düsseldorf ended a six-game winless run by beating second-tier Kaiserslautern 5-2.

Borussia Dortmund plays Werder Bremen later Wednesday, while Schalke hosts Jürgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin.