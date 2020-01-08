Former US goalie Tim Howard joins Memphis soccer franchise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard is taking a job with Memphis 901 FC, the United Soccer League team in which he already has a stake as a part owner.

Memphis announced the move Wednesday. It is unclear Howard will take a paycheck.

But president Craig Unger says Howard brings knowledge and experience to the job that can’t be replicated.

Howard played 13 years in the English Premier League and also had 121 caps with the U.S. national team. He will work full-time helping pick players, while also developing approaches for both the club and technical staff. Memphis has nine players returning from its inaugural season.

“As a minority owner it’s nice to sit up there in a suite,” Howard said in a release “(But) by the nature of who I am, my competitive spirit, the goalkeeper in me, this role has given me an excitement that mimics playing.”

Memphis also named James Roeling as assistant sporting director. He spent the past six seasons with the Colorado Rapids as senior manager of team operations.