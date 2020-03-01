Former Argentina coach Sampaoli moves to Brazil’s Atletico

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has been hired by Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro, the club president said Sunday.

Terms of the contract were not revealed.

Sampaoli, who led a chaotic Argentina team at the 2018 World Cup, was available after not extending his one-year deal with Brazilian championship runner-up Santos in December.

Atlético Mineiro fired Rafael Dudamel on Thursday. The former Venezuela coach held the job for only two months.

Sampaoli, who has also coached Sevilla, arrived in Brazil after Argentina’s turbulent World Cup campaign, which ended in elimination to France in the round of 16.