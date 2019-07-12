FIFA women’s world rankings list for July

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for July (last rankings in parentheses):

1. United States (1)

2. Germany (2)

3. Netherlands (8)

4. France (4)

5. England (3)

6. Sweden (9)

7. Canada (5)

8. Australia (6)

9. North Korea (11)

10. Brazil (10).