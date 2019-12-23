FIFA bans player for 10 games for racism in WCup qualifier
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned a Bahrain player for 10 games for racism in a World Cup qualifier.
Sayed Baqer formed a slanted-eye gesture toward fans at the Nov. 14 game in Hong Kong. The incident was captured on camera from the stands as the players left the field and the footage was posted on Twitter.
Baqer was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,000).
The strong punishment has been imposed after FIFA announced in July that the minimum ban for racism was being doubled to 10 games.
In a separate case from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia, FIFA ordered Indonesia to play a game behind closed doors without fans over crowd disturbances in a game against Malaysia.
The Indonesia soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs and its Malaysian counterpart was fined 50,000 Swiss francs.
- AFC
- African Nations Cup
- Algarve Cup
- Argentina Primera Division
- Argentina Supercopa
- Belgian Super Cup
- Brazil Serie A
- Bundesliga
- CAF
- Community Shield
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- CONCACAF Women’s Championship
- CONMEBOL
- Copa América
- Copa del Rey
- Copa Libertadores
- Copa Sudamericana
- Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
- English Championship
- English League One
- English League Two
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Euro Cup
- Euro Qualifying
- FA Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- FIFA World Cup
- France Trophee des Champions
- German DFB Pokal
- German DFL-Supercup
- Gold Cup
- International Champions Cup
- International Friendlies
- Italy Supercoppa Italiana
- Jupiler League
- La Liga
- League Cup
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- MLS
- NWSL
- OFC
- Popular Soccer Leagues
- Primeira Liga
- Scottish Premier League
- Serie A
- soccer
- Spanish Super Cup
- Turkish Super Lig
- UAE Super Cup
- UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Super Cup
-