FIFA bans official for 4 years for taking soccer funds
AP
ZURICH (AP) — A former president of the Equatorial Guinea soccer federation who “misappropriated FIFA funds” has been banned from soccer for four years.
FIFA says its ethics committee also fined Domingo Mituy Edjang 80,000 Swiss francs ($80,000).
Mituy Edjang was found guilty of bribery and corruption related to FIFA funds received by his federation in 2014. That year, FIFA members received a grant of $250,000 plus an initial bonus of $250,000 from 2014 World Cup revenues.
In 2014, Mituy Edjang was a member of FIFA’s futsal committee, when the vice chairman was Eugenio Figueredo of Uruguay. Figueredo was banned for life by FIFA on Wednesday for taking millions of dollars in bribes from commercial deals for South American competitions.
