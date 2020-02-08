Everton beats Crystal Palace 3-1 despite Pickford error

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton fought back after a dreadful goalkeeper error by Jordan Pickford to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday and move in sight of the Champions League qualification positions.

Pickford gifted Palace an equalizer in the 51st minute by letting a low shot from Christian Benteke squeeze under his body as he went down for the save.

That canceled out Bernard’s early goal for the hosts, who fought back after Benteke’s strike to score through Richarlison in the 59th and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 88th to climb to seventh place.

Everton moved five points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Palace has only won one of its last 11 games and has dropped to within six points of the relegation zone.