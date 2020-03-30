Follow Live: The LA Galaxy and LAFC face off in the first-ever ‘El Trafico’

Almost two years ago to the day, we witnessed the inaugural ‘El Tráfico’ match – why not relive that famous seven-goal thriller between LA Galaxy and LAFC?

📆 March 31, 2018. @LAGalaxy vs LAFC. Zlatan vs Vela. Relive the first-ever edition of El Trafico, tonight on @FS1. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xeXlAvxlhH Article continues below ... — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 30, 2020

The matchup will air tonight at 7 pm ET on FS1

The broadcast will feature a surprise commentator or two.

Meanwhile, online, LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget will take over the @FoxSoccer Twitter handle for the last 30 minutes of the game.

But that’s not all. Prior to the match, we’ll be premiering a new soccer show: Indoor Soccer, featuring John Strong, Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas, with special guest appearances.

FOX *Indoor* Soccer is LIVE! Join @JohnStrong, @stuholden, @AlexiLalas and special guests from the U.S. national teams as they chat all things soccer from home. https://t.co/6891s2XG6n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 30, 2020

The first question up: The most under-appreciated current and former USMNT player. We’re always for showing a little love to someone who might not get enough of it.

Which current and former USMNT player do you feel is underappreciated? 🤔@AlexiLalas and @stuholden have their say… pic.twitter.com/unt0e9rTEV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 30, 2020

All this excitement has us feeling some type of way. And LA Galaxy defender Daniel Steres knows exactly what we’re talking about.

He explains what it felt like to play in the game we’re all about to enjoy.

"It's definitely a feeling I'll never forget on the field."@Dsteres44 takes a trip down memory lane and looks back on the @LAGalaxy's first meeting with LAFC. 💭 pic.twitter.com/iErsquB99r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 30, 2020

And it’s begun. LAFC forward Carlos Vela’s magic was on full display when he scored the first goal of night – oh, and he didn’t stop there.

It was a one-way tráfico with Vela owning the first two goals of the night.

Can we just admire his perfect strikes right into the corners of the net?

