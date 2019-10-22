Dybala scores 2 as Juventus rallies to beat Lokomotiv 2-1

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala scored two late goals as Juventus came from behind to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alan Miranchuk gave Lokomotiv the lead on the half-hour mark as the Russian team threatened to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season in the competition.

But Dybala levelled in the 77th minute and doubled his tally two minutes later to help Juventus keep pace with Atlético Madrid at the top of Group J.

Atlético also left it late, with substitute Álvaro Morata scoring in the 78th to give the Spanish side a 1-0 home victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lokomotiv is four points behind Juventus and Atlético.