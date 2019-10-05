Colorado travels to play Western Conference-leading Los Angeles FC

Colorado Rapids (12-15-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (20-4-9, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC hosts the Colorado Rapids.

Los Angeles FC is 13-4-4 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles FC has allowed 24 of its 36 goals conceded in the first half of games.

The Rapids are 8-8-5 in Western Conference games. Colorado is fifth in the MLS with 165 shots on goal, averaging five per game. Colorado is also third in MLS play with 57 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC with 31 goals. Latif Blessing has three goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Kei Kamara leads Colorado with 13 goals. Diego Rubio has five goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 4-1-5, averaging 2.1 goals, 0.9 assists, seven shots on goal and 7.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Colorado: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Josh Perez (injured).

Colorado: Dillon Serna (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).