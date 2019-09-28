Colorado puts home win streak on the line against FC Dallas

FC Dallas (12-11-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (11-15-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts FC Dallas looking for its fifth straight home win.

The Rapids are 7-8-5 in Western Conference games. Colorado is 4-1-1 when it scores more than two goals.

FC Dallas is 8-6-6 in conference games. Michael Barrios leads the league with 12 assists. FC Dallas has 30 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has 10 goals and three assists for Colorado. Kei Kamara has four goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

Barrios has four goals and 12 assists for FC Dallas. Zdenek Ondrasek has five goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, five shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Tim Howard (injured), Sam Vines (injured), Dillon Serna (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).

FC Dallas: Eric Alexander (injured), Brandon Servania (injured), Bryan Reynolds (injured).