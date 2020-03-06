Colorado hosts Orlando City SC in home opener

Orlando City SC (0-0-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-0-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Orlando City SC in first home game of the season.

The Rapids finished 12-16-6 overall in the 2019 season while going 9-6-2 at home. Colorado averaged 1.7 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Orlando City SC put together a 9-15-10 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-8-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Nicolas Benezet (injured), Kortne Ford (injured).

Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).