Colorado hosts Orlando City SC in home opener
Orlando City SC (0-0-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-0-0, fourth in the Western Conference)
Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Orlando City SC in first home game of the season.
The Rapids finished 12-16-6 overall in the 2019 season while going 9-6-2 at home. Colorado averaged 1.7 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.
Orlando City SC put together a 9-15-10 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-8-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Nicolas Benezet (injured), Kortne Ford (injured).
Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).