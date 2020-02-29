Chelsea wins Women’s League Cup final in England

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chelsea won the Women’s League Cup in England for the first time after scoring an injury-time goal to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

Bethany England netted at the end of a counterattack in the second minute of stoppage time to seal victory in front of a record final crowd for the competition at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground of 6,743.

England had opened the scoring for Chelsea in the eighth minute, before Leah Williamson broke Chelsea’s resistance five minutes from time to seemingly set up extra time.

Arsenal, which dominated the game, slumped to a second successive defeat in the final in this competition.