Senegal Celebrates With AFCON Trophy Despite Decision to Award Title to Morocco

Senegal's national team stars have made a defiant statement by parading the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in front of a sold-out crowd at the Stade de France. Despite a recent ruling that officially stripped them of their continental crown, the Lions of Teranga clearly still consider themselves the rightful champions of Africa.

Defiant scenes in Saint-Denis

In a remarkable display of defiance, Senegal players and staff presented the AFCON trophy to their supporters ahead of a friendly match against Peru on Saturday. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly led the squad in a lap of honour, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy held the silverware aloft to thunderous cheers from the stands. The squad even took a formal group photo with the trophy, signalling their refusal to accept the governing body's recent intervention.

This public celebration comes just 10 days after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) shook the continent by revising the tournament history books. Senegal had initially secured a 1-0 victory on the pitch in January, but they are now operating under a cloud of administrative controversy that has seen the title handed to their final opponents, Morocco.

The walk-off that changed everything

The controversy stems from the dramatic final in Rabat, where coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players to return to the dressing room in protest. The Lions of Teranga were incensed when the referee awarded Morocco a last-minute penalty following a VAR review for a foul on Brahim Diaz. Although Sadio Mane eventually convinced his teammates to return to the field after a 17-minute delay, the damage was done in the eyes of the regulators.

While the match continued and Pape Gueye eventually scored an extra-time winner after Diaz missed the penalty, the

Legal battle moves to Lausanne

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the CAF ruling, branding it an "administrative robbery." FSF President Abdoulaye Fall is seeking reinstatement as champions, and while the legal process could take months, the federation has already added a second star to the national team's jerseys to mark their contested victory.

Statement from CAF

The CAF Appeal Board was explicit in its justification for the ruling, stating: "The CAF Appeal Board decided today that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 ("the Match"), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)."