Betis’ winless run extended after home draw with Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis‘ winless streak in the Spanish league reached five matches after drawing relegation-threatened Mallorca 3-3 at home on Friday.

Betis twice came from behind in the first half and took the lead shortly after the break. But the visitors equalized through Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo midway through the second half at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.

Cucho Hernández and Ante Budimir also scored for Mallorca, while Betis got on the board with penalty kicks converted by Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir in the first half and a goal by Joaquín Sánchez after the break.

The draw left Betis 12th in the standings.

Mallorca, yet to win an away match in the league this season, moved to 17th, just outside the relegation zone.

“They played better than us for most of the match but we knew that we could hurt them on counterattacks,” Kubo said. “It was a good draw for us.”

Betis next visits seventh-placed Valencia, while Mallorca hosts third-placed Getafe.