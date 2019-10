Benzema leads Madrid to 5-0 win over Leganés

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema scored a penalty and set up two more goals to lead Real Madrid to 5-0 victory over Leganés and move into second place in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

Madrid climbed to within one point of defending champion Barcelona. The two fierce rivals both have a game to play against each other after last round’s “clásico” was postponed until Dec. 18. Granada, now in third place, can move to the top of the table if it beats Getafe on Thursday.

Benzema assisted 18-year-old Rodrygo and Toni Kroos for goals in the sixth and eighth minutes.

Serio Ramos added a third from a penalty in the 24th that he was able to repeat after having his initial spot kick saved by goalkeeper Juan Soriano, who was adjudged after a video review to have left his line too early. Eden Hazard set up the chance when he was fouled by Soriano.

Madrid continued to dominate after halftime as Benzema hit the upright shortly before he converted a penalty after Luka Modric was fouled in the box.

Substitute Luka Jovic scored his first goal since joining Madrid this summer with a header from a pass by Dani Carvajal in the 90th.

Leganés remained in last place.