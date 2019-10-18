Atlanta United FC opens playoffs against New England

New England Revolution (11-11-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta United FC (18-12-4, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution visit Atlanta United FC in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Atlanta United FC is 10-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta United FC is 8-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The Revolution are 5-10-7 in Eastern Conference games. New England is 7-1-2 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has 27 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Julian Gressel has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Carles Gil has 10 goals and 12 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has seven goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 6.2 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

New England: 2-2-6, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Brek Shea (injured), Andrew Carleton (injured).

New England: Edgar Castillo (injured).