Arsenal drawn against Man United in FA Cup 4th round

<p> Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær gives instructions during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) </p>

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has been drawn at home to Manchester United in the pick of the fourth-round matches in the FA Cup.

In other all-English Premier League matchups in Monday’s draw, Crystal Palace hosts Tottenham, and Manchester City will be at home to Burnley.

Titleholder Chelsea was given a home game against one of two lower-league teams, Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Barnet, the only non-league team in the last 32, was drawn at home to second-tier Brentford.

The fourth round will be played from Jan. 25-28.