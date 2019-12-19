American defender Dest scores first 2 pro goals for Ajax

American defender Sergiño Dest scored his first two professional goals to lift defending champion Ajax to a 4-3 win at second-tier Telstar on Wednesday night in the second round of the Dutch Cup.

Dest scored on a right-footed shot from 15 yards off a pass from Dušan Tadić in the 28th minute for a 2-0 lead. He got his second goal on a curling, right-footed shot in the 58th minute for a 4-1 advantage.

Dest, a 19-year-old who started at left back, made his Ajax first-team debut at the start of the season. He made his U.S. national team debut in September and was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s young male player of the year on Monday.

Ajax advanced to the round of 16.

——-

