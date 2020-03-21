With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

NFL free agency isn’t the only thing on the Atlanta Falcons‘ mind.

Arthur Blank – owner of the NFL Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United – pledged $5.4 million to support those affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the @BlankFoundation will be donating over 5 million dollars in funding for COVID-19 relief efforts in Atlanta and Montana. https://t.co/h0jfvFUPrq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 20, 2020

His donation will go to the the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund established by United Way of Greater Atlanta and Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, an organization providing support for immediate and long-term recovery from coronavirus.

The fund will help address issues such as food insecurity, housing stability, medical support and childcare in economically vulnerable populations in the greater Georgia area.

This investment from the @BlankFoundation will go a long way in easing the burden for those vulnerable to the health & financial impacts of the #COVID19 pandemic. Thank you for supporting the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund! https://t.co/tFST9UCENo — United Way of Greater Atlanta (@unitedwayatl) March 20, 2020

The Blank Foundation’s donation doesn’t stop there.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United – donated 3.5 tons of excess food to feed six nonprofit organizations in Atlanta including: Salvation Army: Red Shield Services, Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), Atlanta City Baptist Rescue Mission, Atlanta Mission, Gateway Center and Hope House.

Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank and the @BlankFoundation will be donating over 5 million dollars in funding for COVID-19 relief efforts in Atlanta and Montana.https://t.co/e0bq7YW5JW — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 20, 2020

His charity extends beyond the state of Georgia, as a portion of the money will aid organizations providing critical support throughout Montana.

The Blank donation is just one of many NFL teams and players stepping up in this time of need to help support COVID-19 relief efforts – including his very own QB1.