Washington visits Minnesota after Beal’s 44-point outing

Washington Wizards (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Washington faces the Minnesota Timberwolves after Bradley Beal scored 44 points in the Wizards’ 140-133 loss to the Celtics.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 25-16 record at home a season ago. The Timberwolves gave up 114.0 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

Washington went 32-50 overall with a 10-31 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Wizards shot 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota and Washington matchup for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 131-109 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Nov. 2. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 21 points and six assists, and Beal led Washington with 30 points.

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (right shoulder ).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles).